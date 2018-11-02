What’s On in Falkirk and district - November 2 and onwards

Here’s our rundown of events coming up in the region.

Friday, November 2

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place in Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place in Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Storytime takes places place in Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

Film

Crazy Rich Asians will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm and 8pm)

Saturday, November 3

Music

The Prairie Star Country and Western Club hosts Back 2 Country at Weir Social Club, Church Street, Alloa (7pm)

Literature

Chatterbooks will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

Construction

Lego Club will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Film

House with a Clock in its Walls will be screened at the Hippoorome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Local Hero will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Anna and the Apocalypse will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Karaoke

A Halloween fancy dress karaoke disco will take place at the Mariner bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (8.30pm)

Sunday, November 4

Film

House with a Clock in its Walls will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)

Crazy Rich Asians will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.15pm and 7.30pm)

Music

Charlile Landsborough will be playing Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Monday, November 5

Literature

Storytime will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30pm)

Storytime will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

Film

Crazy Rich Asians will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Event

Falkirk’s annual firework display will take place in Callendar Park, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Tuesday, November 6

Literature

Storytime will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)

A Bookbug session takes place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)

Wednesday, November 7

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

A Bookbug session takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Storytime takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Film

Crazy Rich Asians will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, November 8

Literature

A Bookbug session takes place in Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

Storytime takes place in Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenune, Polmont (2pm)

Crafts

Crafternoon takes place in Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)

Music

Bye Bye Baby will be performed at Falkirk Town Hallm, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Local Hero will be screened at the Hippdrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, November 9

Literature

A Bookbug session will take place in Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)

Film

Bohemian Rhapsody will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.15pm and 8pm)

Saturday, November 10

Literature

Chatterbooks will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth

Construction

Lego Club takes place in Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Film

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Bohemian Rhapsody will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Sunday, November 11

Film

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)

Bohemian Rhapsody will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.15pm and 7.30pm)

Monday, November 12

Literature

A Storytime event for youngsters will be held at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)

A Storytime event will also take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)

Film

Bohemian Rhapsody will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Tuesday, November 13

Film

Bohemian Rhapsody will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Theatre

Taking Care of Elvis: The King is Back will be performed by tribute artist Ben Portsmouth at Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)