What’s On in Falkirk and district - November 2 and onwards

Here’s our rundown of events coming up in the region.
Friday, November 2
Literature
A Bookbug session takes place in Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)
A Bookbug session takes place in Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)
Storytime takes places place in Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)
Film
Crazy Rich Asians will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (5pm and 8pm)
Saturday, November 3
Music
The Prairie Star Country and Western Club hosts Back 2 Country at Weir Social Club, Church Street, Alloa (7pm)
Literature
Chatterbooks will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)
Construction
Lego Club will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)
Film
House with a Clock in its Walls will be screened at the Hippoorome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Local Hero will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)
Anna and the Apocalypse will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Karaoke
A Halloween fancy dress karaoke disco will take place at the Mariner bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (8.30pm)
Sunday, November 4
Film
House with a Clock in its Walls will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)
Crazy Rich Asians will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.15pm and 7.30pm)
Music
Charlile Landsborough will be playing Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Monday, November 5
Literature
Storytime will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30pm)
Storytime will take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)
Film
Crazy Rich Asians will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Event
Falkirk’s annual firework display will take place in Callendar Park, Falkirk (6.30pm)
Tuesday, November 6
Literature
Storytime will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)
A Bookbug session takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (2pm)
A Bookbug session takes place at Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan (2.30pm)
Wednesday, November 7
Literature
A Bookbug session takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.15am)
A Bookbug session takes place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)
A Bookbug session takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)
Storytime takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)
Storytime takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)
Film
Crazy Rich Asians will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Thursday, November 8
Literature
A Bookbug session takes place in Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)
Storytime takes place in Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenune, Polmont (2pm)
Crafts
Crafternoon takes place in Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (1.30pm)
Music
Bye Bye Baby will be performed at Falkirk Town Hallm, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Film
Local Hero will be screened at the Hippdrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Friday, November 9
Literature
A Bookbug session will take place in Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (10.30am)
Film
Bohemian Rhapsody will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.15pm and 8pm)
Saturday, November 10
Literature
Chatterbooks will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth
Construction
Lego Club takes place in Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)
Film
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Bohemian Rhapsody will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Sunday, November 11
Film
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (1.30pm)
Bohemian Rhapsody will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (4.15pm and 7.30pm)
Monday, November 12
Literature
A Storytime event for youngsters will be held at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (10.30am)
A Storytime event will also take place at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2.15pm)
Film
Bohemian Rhapsody will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Tuesday, November 13
Film
Bohemian Rhapsody will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Theatre
Taking Care of Elvis: The King is Back will be performed by tribute artist Ben Portsmouth at Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)