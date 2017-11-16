What’s On and Listings

Here is what’s on in the area in the coming week and beyond
1) Craig Hill at FTH
The follicly challenged comedian in a kilt is back at Falkirk Town Hall with all new observations on this wild ride we call life. Craig Hill’s non-stop barrage of banter will have punters holding their sides and wiping away tears of pure comedic joy from 7.30pm on Saturday.
2) Best of Broadway at FTH
Fans of musicals will flock to this show featuring some of Broadway’s greatest hits at Falkirk Town Hall tonight (Thursday). All the best songs from shows like Les Miserables, Wicked and Cats, pictured above, will be performed with passion and pizzazz from 7.30pm.
3) Sing Forth at FTH
The Sing Forth Choir will raise the roof at Falkirk Town Hall from 7.30pm on Sunday. The 60-strong singing group will perform blooming marvelous vocal arrangements of golden oldies, Scottish classics and current hits under the guidance of musical director Dougie Flower.
4) Portonians: Mother Goose
The Young Portonian pantomime is always a highlight of the Grangemouth social calendar. This year’s production Mother Goose will once again have audience members young and old laughing and singing along in Grangemouth Town Hall from 7.30pm on Wednesday.
5) Jimi Hendrix Tribute
A purple haze will descend on Edinburgh’s Voodoo Rooms, in West Register Street, from 8.30pm on Saturday as the Jimi Hendrix Re‑Experience pay tribute to the guitar legend, pictured above, and his far out – and far-reaching – musical legacy.
6) The Chuckle Brothers
This might seem an unlikely alliance, but it appears to be absolutely true – Barry and Paul Chuckle are performing at Falkirk’s hip-hop happening club The Warehouse on Saturday from 10pm. Fans will be able to meet and greet the two loo brush-headed CBeebies legends.
Thursday, November 16
Music
Best of Broadway, songs from the Broadway shows at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Film
NT Live: Follies will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)
Friday, November 17
Film
The Party will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
saturday, November 18
Music
Debbie Muirhead will be singing in the Mariner Bar, Camelon (9pm)
Comedy
Craig Hill – Someone’s Gonna Get Kilt! Scotland’s ‘kilted treasure’ will be peforming at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Film
Paddington will be at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Victoria and Abdul will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)
Sunday, November 19
Music
The Sing Forth Concert will take place in Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Film
Victoria and Abdul will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)
Pecking Order will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Monday, November 20
Music
Stirling Folk Club presents Dana and Susan Robinson at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)
Tuesday, November 21
Dance
Violet Moon’s Burlesque Dance Class takes place in Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangmouth (7pm)
Wednesday, November 22
Dance
Violet Moon’s Burlesque Fitness Class takes place in Blood, Sweat and Tears Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.15pm)
Pantomime
The Young Portonians present Mother Goose at Grangemouth Town Hall, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (7.30pm)
Thursday, November 23
Pantomime
The Young Portonians present Mother Goose at Grangemouth Town Hall, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (7.30pm)
Friday, November 24
Pantomime
The Young Portonians present Mother Goose at Grangemouth Town Hall, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (7.30pm)
Dance
Forbidden Nights Sexy Circus, circus stars perform some amazing acrobatics at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Monday, November 27
Music
Stirling Folk Club presents Davy Holt at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)
Saturday, November 25
Pantomime
The Young Portonians present Mother Goose at Grangemouth Town Hall, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (2pm and 7.30pm)
Friday, December 1
Pantomime
Peter Pan, the talented cast of
Falkirk Youth Theatre at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Saturday, December 2
Pantomime
Peter Pan, the talented cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Sunday, December 3
Pantomime
Peter Pan, the talented cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2.30pm)
Monday, December 4
Music
Stirling Folk Club presents Anthony John Clarke and Dave Pegg at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)
Tuesday, December 5
Pantomime
Peter Pan, the talented cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Wednesday, December 6
Pantomime
Peter Pan, BSL performance with the talented cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Thursday, December 7
Pantomime
Peter Pan, the talented cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Music
Unison Kinneil Brass Band will be performing at Laurieston Church, Polmont Road, Laurieston (7.30pm)
Books
Pick of the week
1. The Store by James Patterson
2. Night School by Lee Child
3. The Late Show by Michael
Connelly
4. Fifty Fifty by James Patterson
5. Rather be the Devil by Ian Rankin
6. Haunted by James Patterson
