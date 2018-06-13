Weekend beer festival at Falkirk Rugby Club

Falkirk Rugby Club will showcase local brews at a beer festival this Saturday.

The craft beers celebration will include Larbert’s Tryst Brewery, as well as Top Out, Hybrid/Slopemeister, Kinnell Brew Hoose and Alechemy Brewing Company.

There will also be award winnng ciders from Waulkmill Cider, as well as spirits and wine available from the bar, and an outside prosecco bar.

The action kicks off at 12.30pm and runs until 10pm.

Tickets are £10 per person, including a commemorative festival glass, and are available here.

Please note, cash only will be accepted at the festival.