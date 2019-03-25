Watch the first trailer for summer blockbuster Toy Story 4

It’s one of the most eagerly anticipated new films of the year.

Nine years after the third film appeared to wrap up the series, the Toy Story gang are back and here is a first glimpse of the trailer.

Woody and Buzz are back in Toy Story 4.

In the new feature, Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky.

The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody’s slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep.

As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realise that they’re worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy.

Toy Story 4 will be released in UK cinemas on June 21, 2019.