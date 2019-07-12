Watch Chas and Jimmy's special review of Groundhog Day

Cineworld screened the classic Bill Murray comedy Groundhog Day and the At the Pictures duo were there to see the flick in all its glory.

Some people say this was Bill Murray's greatest onscreen performance, but they obviously haven't see Garfield 2: A Tale of two Kitties.

