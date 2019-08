Can a Samoan and a Cockney team up to save the world - and the Cockney's wee sister? Scorcese and Depalama check out Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw to find out.

Chas and Jimmy predict this will be the first in a long-running series of films featuring Hobbs and Shaw - it's not on Netflix so there's every chance we could see Hobbs and Shaw 5: Hobbs and Shaw v Predator, Alien, Freddy and Jason