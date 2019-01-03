Watch Chas and Jimmy review Spider Man into the Spiderverse

The At the Pictures team stick to their task to look at the web slinging action in Marvel's new feature length cartoon.

More than one Spider Man? Surely not - Chas and Jimmy find out if there indeed is a superhero called Spider Ham.

