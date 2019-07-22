Watch Chas and Jimmy review Disney's live action reboot of The Lion King Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Did Disney really need to re-make The Lion King? Scorcese and Depalma are on the case to find out it was worth it. Disney employees teaching real animals to talk, act, sing or dance? Probably less expensive and time consuming than the technological trickery that went into the making of this flick. At the Pictures review The Lion King Falkirk commemorates a deadly day of medieval carnage