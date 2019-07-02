Watch Chas and Jimmy mourn the loss of John, Paul, George and Ringo in Yesterday

What if The Beatles never existed? "We would still have The Monkees," say Scorcese and Depalma in this latest edition of At the Pictures

Danny Boyle's latest melon twister features a ton of Beatles' classics and a nice British Film Industry-Four Weddings style-on again-off again romance.

At the Pictures review of Yesterday

At the Pictures review of Yesterday