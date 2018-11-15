Watch Chas and Jimmy get ready for Freddie in the new film Bohemian Rhapsody Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... At the Pictures' Chas Scorcese and Jimmy DePalma have their world rocked by new Freddie Mercury bio pic Bohemian Rhapsody Chas and Jimmy see if the actors playing John, Roger, Brian and, of course, Freddie, are Killer Queens or just Great Pretenders Chas and Jimmy review Bohemian Rhapsody Watch At the Pictures' Chas and Jimmy review Bohemian Rhapsody