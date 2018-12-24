Watch At the Pictures duo Chas and Jimmy review Nativity Rocks Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... There's a new Mr Poppy at St Bernadette's Primary School this Christmas and Chas Scorcese and Jimmy DePalma hope he's as good as the old Mr Poppy. Is Mr Poppy MkII as good or even better than the original model? Hard core Nativity fans Chas and Jimmy find out as they review Nativity Rocks. Chas and Jimmy review Nativity Rocks Watch At the Pictures' Chas and Jimmy review Nativity Rocks