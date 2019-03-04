Watch At the Pictures' Chas Scorcese and Jimmy Depalma review The Lego Movie 2 Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chas and Jimmy lend some constructive criticism to this sequel and find out if everything is still awesome in the building brick world of The Lego Movie 2 Emmett, Batman and a new character who may or may not be based on Kurt Russell grace the next chapter of The Lego Movie franchise. Chas and Jimmy review The Lego Movie 2 Bonnybridge playwright to stage new Scarlet Pimpernel production