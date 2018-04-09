Volunteering information sessions at the Howgate Centre

Falkirk residents are invited to drop-in at the Howgate Centre this week to find out more on volunteering.

The free drop-in sessions aim to encourage locals to start their own social groups and will take place on Tuesday, April 10 and Thursday, April 10 from 10am to 3pm.

These informal sessions, run by Royal Voluntary Service, will give attendees a chance to find out more on Bring People Together, a campaign introduced to get more people volunteering in the area.

Linda Stuart, community engagement and development worker for Royal Voluntary Service said: “Staying active and social have been proven to be important in keeping fit and well in older age.

“We are holding these events to provide information on the support and assistance Royal Voluntary Service can provide to anyone interested in volunteering to start their own activity or groups for older people, from social activities and hobby classes to running a lunch club or providing companionship to older people in their homes.”

Booking is not required.