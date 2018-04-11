Video: Kimberly Wyatt visits McKechnie School of Dance

Excited youngsters at the Grangemouth dance school welcomed Hollywood star Kimberly Wyatt yesterday (April 10).

The former Pussycat Doll and Got to Dance judge showcased her incredible talents to around 100 attendees at McKechnie School of Dance and Performing Arts.

Kimberly hosted two commercial dance workshops to help dancers, aged eight and up, improve their abilities and progress with their professional dancing career.

Nadine McKenzie, who runs McKechnie School of Dance, said: “We’ve had attendees from all over the country, including locals and visitors from Glasgow, Edinburgh and even Aberdeen!”

Following the success of their previous event, which saw Coyote Ugly star Adam Garcia lead a tap dancing workshop, each session lasted around two hours and encouraged everyone to get into the dancing spirit.

Nadine said: “There are so many amazing dancers in the local area who are dedicated and work incredibly hard.

“It’s been fantastic to be able to offer an opportunity like this.

“We will definitely do it again!”