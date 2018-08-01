Video: Ambulance crew takes on Lip Sync Challenge in Falkirk

They have one of the most important and serious jobs around, however, paramedics in Forth Valley have shown they still know how to have fun.

After watching Lip Sync Challenge entries from US emergency services take the internet by storm, an ambulance crew in Falkirk decided to film their own version of the hit craze.

Forth Valley ambulance staff got creative as they filmed a Lip Sync Battle entry

Scottish Ambulance Service staff are seen dancing and miming along to a host of well-known tracks, including Mammia Mia by Abba and The Proclaimers' 500 Miles.

The group also carries out a CPR demonstration as the music plays along before finishing off their entry at the Kelpies.

The Forth Valley crew thanked staff at the site for their assistance.

Impressed? Let us know what you think!