Twist and Shout show to bring swinging ‘60s back to Falkirk

The sights and sounds of the swinging ’60s are set to come alive in Falkirk when a fun-packed throwback show shakes its way into town.

Audience members of a certain vintage will be taken on a mesmerising trip down memory lane when the cast of Twist and Shout take to the stage at Falkirk Town Hall (FTH) Theatre tomorrow night.

This musical powerhouse of a show starts with the explosion of Brit Pop in 1962 and carries on through to the era of Flower Power and Free Love of the late 1960s.

Featuring incredible performances and beautiful bespoke costumes, Twist and Shout will transport theatregoers back to a magical time and place.

Often described as one of the greatest musical eras of the 20th century, the 1960s saw the emergence of some of the world’s greatest musicians and entertainers, from The Beatles and The Rolling Stones to Cilla Black and Dustry Springfield.

The nostalgic and fun-packed Twist and Shout stageshow will pay its own special tribute to the aforementioned acts throughout the production, while there will also be honourable nods towards the work of others such as Herman’s Hermits, Gerry and the Pacemakers, Manfred Mann, Lulu, Sandy Shaw and many more.

The show is billed as a non-stop feast of music which features a live band and leading performers with years of experience under their belts. The cast will deliver famous hits such as She Loves You, Glad All Over, You’re My World, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Something Tells Me I’m Into Something Good, Shout, Mr Tambourine Man and Ferry Cross The Mersey.

A time when skirts got shorter and hair grew longer, the decade is just as renowned for its cultural significance as its music and those in among the audience tomorrow night are sure to recognise a familiar frock or two, as well as some timeless dance routines.

Twist and Shout is directed by the much-travelled and well-respected David Kettle, who has also worked in opera and theatre companies both as a performer and assistant director in France, Ireland, America, Egypt, Germany and the Netherlands.

More recently, David has worked on a musical based on the life of Judy Garland, A Friend of Dorothy, and has been a regular on the concert stage for many years.

Hazel Beattie, arts development officer at Falkirk Community Trust, insisted the opportunity to book the cast of Twist and Shout was one she coudln’t afford to miss.

She said: “I love the music of the 60s and I couldn’t resist bringing this West End cast to Falkirk Town Hall Theatre.

“With all the biggest hits, incredible voices and brilliant costumes, everyone will be singing and dancing along!

“I hope to see you there.”

Tickets for this show, which will start at 7.30pm, are still available to buy.

To reserve seats, call the box office on 01324 506850.