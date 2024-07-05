Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TRNSMT Festival returns to Glasgow Green once again next week (July 12 - July 14 2024.)

This year’s headliners include Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris.

Other acts confirmed this year include Garbage, Gallus and Rick Astley

Take a look at the stage splits and set times for this year’s festival - and start planning for set clashes

Glasgow Green throws its gates open once again as TRNSMT 2024 takes place next weekend (July 12 - 14 2024).

The festival, which debuted in 2017 and became the successor to the popular T In The Park festival, is set to see Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris headline the main stages, but there is a plethora of talent away from the main stage this year - making set clashes that much harder to contend with.

Then there is the inclusion of the original Sugababes line-up, who were a hot ticket at this year’s Glastonbury Festival from all accounts on social media.

So there’s going to be plenty of decision-making for the week ahead, and thankfully with the stage splits and set times now available, hopefully you can spend the next seven days agonising over who to catch and who to miss.

More importantly, what time should you be heading to Glasgow Green next weekend and what time is too late to make that “cool late entrance” to TRNSMT 2024? Thankfully, we have some answers for you, dear festival reveller.

TRNSMT 2024 - full stage splits and set times

Friday July 12 2024

Main Stage:

21:20 - 22:50: Liam Gallager

19:35 - 20:35: Garbage

18:05 - 19:05: The Snuts

16:45 - 17:35: Declan McKenna

15:30 - 16:15: Sugababes

14:25 - 15:00: Lauren Spencer Smith

13:130 - 14:00: Picture This

12:35 - 13:05: Jalen Ngonda

King Tut’s Stage:

19:50 - 21:05: Example

18:30 - 19:20: The Last Dinner Party

17:15 - 18:00: Wunderhorse

16:05 - 16:45: Matt Maltese

15:00 - 15:35: Nieve Ella

14:50 - 14:35: Bellah Mae

13:10 - 13:40: The Scratch

12:15 - 12:45: SIIGHTS

River Stage:

20:25 - 21:10: Cammy Barnes

18:45 - 19:15: Pastel

17:15 - 17:45: Brogeal

15:55 - 16:25: Heartworms

14:40 - 15:10: Ben Walker

13:40 - 14:05: Tallia Storm

12:45 - 13:10: Fiona-lee

The Boogie Bar:

19:30 - 21:30: Disco Tits

17:30 - 19:30: Hayley Zalassi

15:30 - 17:30: A-Ton

14:15 - 15:30: Inez

12:00 - 14:15: Dan South

The Hangout:

15:00 - 16:00: Bongo’s Bingo

Saturday July 13 2024

Main Stage:

21:20 - 22:50: Gerry Cinnamon

19:40 - 20:40: Courteeners

18:10 - 19:10: Rick Astley

16:50 - 17:40: Dylan John Thomas

15:35 - 16:20: Natasha Bedingfield

14:25 - 15:05: The Vaccines

13:25 - 13:55: The Mary Wallopers

12:30 - 13:00: NewDad

King Tut’s Stage:

20:45 - 22:15: Cian Ducrot

19:15 - 20:15: Vistas

17:45 - 18:30: Caity Baser

16:35 - 17:15: Katie Gregson-Macleod

15:30 - 16:05: Seb Lowe

14:30 - 15:00: Dead Pony

13:30 - 14:00: Royel Otis

12:00 - 13:00: Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

River Stage:

20:40 - 21:20: Gallus

19:10 - 19:40: Kerr Mercer

17:40 - 18:10: Overpass

16:20 - 16:50: Ili

15:05 - 15:35: Plasticine

13:35 - 14:25: Petch

13:00 - 13:25: Bottle Rockets

The Boogie Bar:

19:30 - 21:30: Dominque

17:30 - 19:30: Eva

15:30 - 17:30: Jenn Gunn

14:15 - 15:30: Swat-Team

12:00 - 14:15: Kontrast

The Hangout:

15:00 - 16:00: Bongo’s Bingo

Sunday July 14 2024

Main Stage:

20:55 - 22:55: Calvin Harris

19:05 - 20:15: Chase & Status

17:40 - 18:30: Tom Grennan

16:20 - 17:10: Blossoms

15:10 - 15:50: Alison Goldfrapp

14:10 - 14:40: Baby Queen

13:10 - 13:40: CMAT

12:15 - 12:45: Rejjie Snow King Tut’s Stage:

20:45 - 21:45: Enter Shikari

19:05 - 19:55: The Reytons

17:40 - 18:20: Nova Twins

16:30 - 17:10: Wasia Project

15:25 - 16:00: Racel Chinouriri

14:25 - 14:55: Sprints

13:25 - 13:55: KINGFISHR

12:25 - 12:55: Somebody’s Child

River Stage:

20:35 - 21:15: English Teacher

19:05 - 19:35: BILK

17:25 - 18:15: Daydreamers

16:25 - 16:55: Vida

15:15 - 15:45: BBY

14:05 - 14:35: Future Utopa

13:00 - 13:30: Majesty Palm

The Boogie Bar:

19:30 - 21:30: BETH

17:30 - 19:30: Frankie Elyse

15:30 - 17:30: Niamh

14:15 - 15:30: Bruce Glenny

12:00 - 14:15: May-Sah

The Hangout:

15:30 - 16:30: Bongo’s Bingo

What time are the gates opening for TRNSMT 2024?

Gates open at different times across the three days of TRNMT 2024 - included also are the times for the last entries into Glasgow Green and curfews for each evening.

Friday July 12 2024:

Gates open: 12:00

Last entry: 21:30

Curfew: 23:00

VIP curfew: 00:00

Saturday July 13 2024:

Gates open: 11:00

Last entry: 21:30

Curfew: 23:00

VIP curfew: 00:00

Sunday July 14 2024:

Gates open: 12:00

Last entry: 21:30

Curfew: 23:00

VIP curfew: 00:00

Are there tickets left to attend TRNSMT 2024?

You are in luck - if the stage splits and set times aren’t too arduous for you and you’ve decided that heading to the festival this year is something that you should be doing, day and weekend tickets (including VIP packages) are available from Ticketmaster UK.