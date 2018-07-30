Top country music stars making their way to Falkirk

Four of Ireland’s top country music stars will be flying over to Scotland next month to put on a sensational show for the good folks of Falkirk.

The Keep It Country epic hoedown, which takes place at Falkirk Town Hall from 7.30pm on Sunday, August 5, features turns from showband legend John Hogan, the hilarious Gary Gamble, the pure voice of Caitlin Moore and fiddler supreme Ritchie Remo, all accompanied by the kinetic Keltic Storm backing band.

Referred to as the “Prince of Irish country music”, singer-songwriter and guitar player John Hogan has released a ton of CDs and has even shared the stage with the one and only Merle Haggard.

Gary Gamble is a renowned singer, comedian, actor and radio and TV presenter, but it’s his surreal impression of Irish crooner and housewife’s dreamboat Daniel O’Donnell that he is most known for and the audience can judge for themselves how close he gets to the real thing.

Caitlin Moore sings like an angel and her fine voice graces entire box sets of recordings of country classics.

Richard Curry, aka Ritchie Remo, comes from good Irish farming stock but chose to plough a fabulous furrow through the music world and has now been putting his heart and soul into live performances for over 20 years. A fine fiddler and not mistake, Ritchie also has a damn good singing voice.

You can tip your hat to them all at FTH next month.

E-mail bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org or call (01324) 506850.