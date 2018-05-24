Tina Turner tribute show in Falkirk promises to be Simply The Best

Tina Turner fans in the Falkirk district will have the chance to take in a tribute act which has the awards to back up its self-professed ‘better than all the rest’ tagline.

The cast of Totally Tina has been named the UK’s official number one Tina Turner tribute band for the past five years — and tomorrow night’s performance at Falkirk Town Hall is sure to prove the group is Simply The Best.

Now seven years in the making, the long-running tribute to the American-Swiss singer comprises Liverpool-born Justine Riddoch, musicians, backing dancers and even fire performers.

The show is billed as a unique celebration of Tina’s live concert career and features a host of exciting set changes, flamboyant costumes and pulsating dance routines.

Most importantly, and for the first time ever, the cast has asked audiences what they would like to hear played.

Those attending the run of concerts have voted for songs like I Can’t Stand The Rain, Typical Male and Undercover Agent for the Blues, which will all be added to classic favourites such as Nutbush City Limits.

Lead singer Justine said: “The support of our many fans across the country is humbling. They’re truly amazing and incredibly loyal.

“Every year, we make ourselves a promise to pull out all the stops, so that the show is the very best it can be and the audience goes home buzzing.

“Building up a following takes time, and a lot of hard work, and we believe in looking after our fans.

“What they want to hear is what’s important, which is why we’ve asked them this year. We had a fantastic response and we’re hoping they’ll love what we’ve done.”

Justine is no stranger to the stage, having toured England’s north-west circuit for more than 26 years.

Her career changed direction in 2002 when she won ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes as Anastacia. For the next six years her tribute show, Justine is Anastacia, performed all over the world.

When her inspiration stopped releasing albums, Justine created Totally Tina and the rest, as they say, is history.

The show’s current format includes state of the art video screens, lighting and sound systems, professionally choreographed routines and vibrant stage costumes.

The band is even heading off to Switzerland, Tina’s new home country, to perform at Cover Festival, set deep in the Swiss Alps.

Totally Tina will start at 7.30pm. Call 01324 506850 or email bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org for tickets.