Tickets for Bo’ness silent film festival go on sale

The programme for Scotland’s only silent film festival, held in Bo’ness, was launched today (Tuesday, February 6).

Now in its eighth year, the event is packed with film gems from the silent era, talks on early cinema pioneers and world-class live music.

This year’s HippFest will open with a score written by multi-instrumentalist David Allison accompanied by a rare screening of The Last of the Mohicans.

Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved through the festival’s box office on 01324 506850 or at www.hippfest.co.uk.