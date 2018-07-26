This is where you should park for the Little Mix concert in Falkirk

As excitement for Little Mix’s sell-out show at Falkirk Stadium tomorrow (Friday) reaches fever pitch, drivers are advised to note important safety information.

A crowd of around 21,000 is expected to pack out the venue to watch the chart-topping girl band in action on their Summer Hits Tour as they perform top tracks including Touch, Shout Out To My Ex and Black Magic.

While spectator enjoyment is a key focus, ensuring those who are attending the concert are kept safe is of paramount importance to organisers.

A number of parking restrictions will be in force around the stadium from 4pm, before doors open at 4.30pm, and parents dropping off or collecting youngsters from the gig have been urged to follow signs for designated areas at West Mains Industrial Estate (FK3 8XZ) and Forth Valley College (FK2 9AD).

Promoters have also confirmed the Callendar Square Shopping Centre car park (FK1 1RQ) will stay open late. Parking will be available from 2.30pm for £5.

The 450-space car park is a 20-minute walk from the stadium.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on the A9 between the Grangemouth roundabout and Falkirk Fire Station once the show finishes until around 10pm.

Keith Hogg, match safety officer at Falkirk Football Club, said: “Our main aim is the safety of spectators and allowing them to arrive and get home safely.

“There will be a designated taxi rank to the south of the main stand as well as the parking zones. Please use the drop-off points signposted.”

Chief Inspector Damian Armstrong, area commander for Falkirk district, added: “We want the audience to have a fantastic time. However, the area command is concerned about drivers not adhering to parking restrictions or using pick-up and drop-off zones. By using these areas, you will keep young people safe and ensure traffic flows more freely.

“We are looking forward to a great event which the communities of Falkirk and beyond can enjoy at a great stadium.”