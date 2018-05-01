This is sweet from Larbert Operatic

The adventures and misadventures of a lady in pursuit of love in the 1960s will be laid bare when Larbert Amateur Operatic Society puts on its latest show.

Sweet Charity takes a poignant and comical look at the life of the trusting-yet-gullible Charity Hope Valentine, played by Michelle Weston, who is constantly giving her heart — and money — to the wrong man.

Working as a dance hall hostess at the Fandango Ballroom, Charity sings, dances, laughs and cries her way through romances and is always hopeful she will soon be married to the right man.

Featuring a wealth of hit tracks, such as Big Spender and the Rhythm of Life, Sweet Charity’s lead character is offered advice and support by her friends at the Fandango throughout the show — but whether or not she will listen is the burning issue.

A 40-strong cast will take to the stage at Larbert’s Dobbie Hall for a five-night stint of performances of the hit musical, which starts on Tuesday, May 8.

Lorraine Beggs, Larbert Amateur Operatic Society secretary, has seen enough from the performers during their run of rehearsals to know audiences are in for a treat.

She said: “The cast is having a great time because it’s got great music.

“We just wanted to go back to something different again — Larbert Amateur Operatic Society is known for that.

“Sweet Charity is full of recognisable music and it’s a lovely story.

“Charity is a dance hostess and there’s something really nice about her.

“She is in love and she thinks she has made it big but then she gets dumped.

“You do feel sorry for her but it’s a show of fun and colour. The audience should expect a good evening.

“I would like to thank the production team but also the cast. We make all our own scenery, with help from one of our members, Gus Forbes, who is an artist.

“They all work hard in their own way.”

Performances of Sweet Charity will run inclusively from May 8 through to May 12, with each show starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the opening night cost £8, while regular-priced briefs for the Wednesday and Thursday showings are £10 or £8 for concessions.

All Friday and Saturday tickets cost £10.

To reserve seats, visit the website {http:\\www.ticketsource.co.uk/larbertamateuroperaticsociety|here|tickets} or call the society’s box office on 073797 99250.