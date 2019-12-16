Win tickets to see Dick Whittington pantomime at Polmont hotel

Pantomime fans are being given a chance to win tickets to a classic show.

The Legends of Dick Whittington will be performed twice a day at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa in Polmont from Thursday, December 26 until Sunday, December 29.

Dick Whittington is a poor boy who travels to London to seek his fame and fortune.

He falls in love with a rich merchant’s daughter but has a quest to complete before he can marry the love of his life. Will he triumph?

The Falkirk Herald has teamed up with organisers The Panto Company to give away two family passes, each for four people, to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is provide the correct answer to the following question:

Which animal did Dick Whittington famously own?

A. a cat

B. a dog

C. a bear

Please email answers to editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk and put ‘Inchyra panto’ in the subject line by no later than noon this Friday, December 20.

Winners will be picked at random.