Weekend of free fun for all at Kinneil Estate with house's Roman day and Bountiful Bo'ness event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kinneil House in Bo’ness is once again hosting a special Roman themed event for Doors Open Day.

The Antonine Guard re-enactment group will be setting up camp in the grounds of Kinneil Estate as part of a range of family friendly activities taking place at the historic house this weekend.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a look around the house for free on Saturday, September 28 with a self guided walk through tour. No need to book or join a formal tour of the building for this weekend only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s a chance to see the renaissance period kitchen, stone room, 16th century painted rooms and Antonine Wall exhibition.

A day of Roman fun is taking place at Kinneil House on Saturday. Pictured are youngsters enjoying the day last year. (pic: Scott Louden)

Joining the Antonine Guard, who will be engaging with visitors and showing weaponry, armour and fighting techniques from the time, will be 14th century medieval re-enactment group, Britannia XIV. They will demonstrate crafts and skills of the time, while bringing to life combat skills and training in a small arena throughout the day.

The Friends of Kinneil will be providing craft activities for all to enjoy, and one of their volunteers will take visitors on a guided outdoor history walk at noon. As on other Saturdays throughout the summer months, there’s no need to book for this guided tour to learn more about the history of the estate – just meet outside Kinneil Museum, which is also open and free, at noon.

The walk will last just under an hour.

Events at Kinneil House will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 28. For more information about the day’s events visit www.hes.scot/visit-a-place/whats-on or www.kinneil.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere on Kinniel Estate Sustainable Thinking Scotland will be running its free ‘Bountiful Bo’ness’ autumn harvest event on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. Events which are open to all include a community meal, market stalls, games and activities.