Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway is offering a rare opportunity to travel in vintage century-old coaches in a series of special steam-driven trips this weekend.

The Edwardian “Railway Children” -style trip features the recently overhauled Caledonian Railway locomotive No 419, while guest train LMS Black Five No 44871 will operate Saturday’s services.

For full details on times and prices visit https://www.bkrailway.co.uk/