‘Walk Like A Man’ show will delight Falkirk Frankie Valli fans

Fans of the famous sixties rock and roll group Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons are in for a treat on Saturday as award-winning tribute show Walk Like A Man swings into town.

The current line up features Robert Metson, Michael Riseley, Thomas Sutcliffe and Ian Curran in a show that has received international praise for its slick vocals, sharp moves and old-fashioned showmanship.

The production takes the audience back in time on a musical journey through the incredible career of the world-famous band which climbed the charts during the 60s and 70s with hits such as Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry and Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.

At their peak Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons sold over 100 million record sales worldwide and gained a place in the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Produced by ex-West End Jersey Boy himself Mark Halliday, Walk Like A Man has won the coveted Best Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Tribute Act award twice at the National Music Tribute Awards, a testament to the singers’ amazing on-stage portrayal of the characters and their music.

Ian Curran, who plays the role of Tommy Devito, explains why the show is one not to be missed.

“It’s basically a celebration of the music and life of Frankie Valli & the Four Season’s and is so much fun.

“We play the roles of these much-loved characters and spend a lot of time interacting with each other and engaging with the audience too.

“It’s a high energy, uplifting and energetic show and we try to stay true to the music with our vocal harmonies and arrangements with regard to style and sound.

“Fans can expect all the big Frankie Valli hits such as Sherry and Oh What a Night which are guaranteed to get them on their feet singing and dancing along.

“The show itself has been running for five years and I’ve been in it the last three. We travel all around and also perform on cruise ships so it’s become really well-known and respected. It’s great too that the producer was a Jersey Boy himself so he really knows what audiences want us to deliver.

“I think what makes it so popular is the fact the music really means something to people. It evokes so many memories and brings audiences back in time. It’s just a real feel-good show.

“We get so many messages online from fans thanking us for giving them such a lovely, nostalgic experience which means a lot.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the show to Falkirk and are enjoying touring Scotland. We are all staying in one house as we all get on so well together.

“I’ve got a lot of theatre friends here too and have just written a Sleeping Beauty musical which opens in Manchester in Deceember. It features music by Simon Hanson from Edinburgh so I’ve been here a lot lately working on that and love spending time in Scotland.”

To book tickets for Walk Like A Man visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on/walk-like-a-man/ or call 01324 506850.