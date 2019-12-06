Vibration Festival wins award as Falkirk event prepares to reveal 2020 headliner

Falkirk’s Vibration Festival has won a top award just months after its inaugural event.

The Callendar Park-based music festival received the Scottish Industry Newcomer gong at a National Outdoor Events Association ceremony.

Run by brothers David Ure (39), from Larbert, and Andy Ure (35), of Falkirk, the pair say they “couldn’t be prouder” of the achievement.

To add to the feelgood factor, organisers are set to announce the headline act for next year’s Vibration Festival this afternoon.

The announcement will be made at 1pm via the event’s official Facebook page.

This summer’s event was headlined by Feeder and featured performances from The Coral, The Alabama 3 and Stevie McCrorie.