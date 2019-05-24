Vibration Festival do’s and don’ts

Heading to Vibration Festival this weekend? Here are a list of the do’s and don’ts to ensure you have a great day.

Do- Bring ID. Challenge 25 will be in operation and individuals will be asked to prove they are 18 or oven when buying alcohol.

Bring plenty of cash - The bar will be operating a token system where you can exchange cash for tokens. Card payments can be made on the day however it will depend on mobile signal strength so its better not to rely on your card.

Download the app - Vibration Festival has its own app to make set times, site map, token store and general information more accessible. Available on Apple app store and Google Play store.

Travel by public transport - Callender Park is only a 15 minute walk from the town centre where there is bus and train links. The festival finishes at 11pm so there is plenty of time to catch the bus or train home.

Think of your ears - Noise levels at the festival will be high and could be damaging to your ears. If you’re concerned about damage to your hearing please take suitable ear protection.

Bring an empty water bottle - There will be a water point on site for all to fill up.

Don’t - Forget sun cream. Just because this is Scotland, doesn’t mean it might not be hot.

Drink all of your drink at the beginning - Vibration Festival is an 11 hour event. Don’t ruin it by not drinking responsibly.

Bring a picnic - No food or drink will be allowed into the site. There will be an amazing selection of food and drink traders to suit everyone.

Bring dog’s - Dogs are not allowed into the festival.

Bring fireworks, flares or smoke bombs - These will not be permitted into the festival.