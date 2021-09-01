Vibration Festival 2021: How to buy remaining tickets for Falkirk event

The Falkirk-based event takes place on Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4 in Callendar Park – headlined by The Fratellis.

More than 30 bands and artists, including Cast, Reef and The Voice winner Craig Eddie, will perform live and VIP upgrade briefs for both days have already sold out.

Organisers have urged those who wish to attend and haven’t yet bought a ticket to do so via the Vibration Festival website.

Fans lapped up the musical entertainment on offer when Falkirk's Callendar Park hosted the inaugural Vibration Festival in 2019. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Friday passes for adults cost £25, while a ticket for Saturday is priced at £35. Weekend adult briefs cost £49.

Children’s tickets (ages five to 15, maximum four kids’ tickets per adult ticket purchased) for Friday, Saturday and the weekend cost £12.50, £17.50 and £22.50 respectively.

Weekend VIP upgrade briefs costing £60 remain available for those who have already bought entrance tickets to Vibration Festival.

These include: a prime Main Stage view; posh toilets; covered seating area; bar service; free snacks; musical entertainment in between Main Stage artists; outside seating; fast-track entry; VIP parking area; a complimentary souvenir reusable cup; and an extended bar license to 1am;

All ticket holders require the VIP upgrade, which is set at one price for children and adults.

Organiser David Ure said: “Being a small local family business in the events industry, we were hit hugely hard by Covid lockdown measures, but hope with the support of all the festival-goers we can bounce back in style and put on a show that everyone in Falkirk can be proud of.”

