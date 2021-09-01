Vibration Festival 2021: Falkirk event reveals range of food and drink treats for music fans

Taking place on Friday and Saturday in Callendar Park, crowds will be treated to sets by headliners The Fratellis, Cast, Reef and The Voice winner Craig Eddie, among others.

Among the other big names included in the line-up are Liverpool band Cast and Leeds indie rock outfit The Pigeon Detectives.

Various acoustic and DJ sets will also take place across four stages.

Camelon's Igloo ice cream parlour will be among the businesses serving up treats at Vibration Festival in Falkirk. Picture: Michael Gillen.

To add to the occasion, there’ll also be top-notch fare produced by gourmet burger firm Screaming Peacock, Luti’s Pizza, Bangkok Bistronomie, Fish and Frites and Free the Chilli.

The Acoustic Cafe, Waffle Co Deserts and Camelon favourite Igloo Ice Cream will also be in attendance.

Vibration Festival’s bar menu will feature Tennents, Innis & Gunn, Thistly Cross cider, Whitley Neill gin, Dead Man’s Fingers rum, and JJ Whitley vodka and gin.

