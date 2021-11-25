UK's Strongest Man television star to visit Grangemouth Stadium

The nation’s new strongman star will visit Grangemouth to launch a renowned weight-lifting event being held in the town.

By Jonathon Reilly
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 4:45 pm
The Scotland's Strongest Man event will be held at Grangemouth Stadium in July 2022. Picture: Alan Watson.

Andy Black is stopping by Grangemouth Stadium next Monday (2pm) to promote Scotland’s Strongest Man, which will take place at the venue on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Scotland has become a hotbed of strongman talent, with Andy emerging as one of its best, whilst Inverness’ Tom Stoltman won World’s Strongest Man this year.

Read More

Read More
Grangemouth school evacuated and fire crews called to scene

Andy currently competes on UK’s Strongest Man, broadcast every Monday on Channel 5 (7pm).

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

Grangemouth StadiumScotlandChannel 5