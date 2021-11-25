UK's Strongest Man television star to visit Grangemouth Stadium
The nation’s new strongman star will visit Grangemouth to launch a renowned weight-lifting event being held in the town.
Andy Black is stopping by Grangemouth Stadium next Monday (2pm) to promote Scotland’s Strongest Man, which will take place at the venue on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Scotland has become a hotbed of strongman talent, with Andy emerging as one of its best, whilst Inverness’ Tom Stoltman won World’s Strongest Man this year.
Andy currently competes on UK’s Strongest Man, broadcast every Monday on Channel 5 (7pm).