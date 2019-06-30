Trinity Church flags up 1298 Battle of Falkirk Day

Trinity Church is extending an open invitation for people to tour the iconic building during this month’s spectacular annual 1298 Battle of Falkirk commemoration day.

The church will be at the centre of things, much as it must have been at the time of William Wallace - when it had already been a place of worship for perhaps eight hundred years.

This year’s expanded array of activities is to include a Britannia XIV medieval re-enactment, percussion and bagpipes from Clann an Drumma, dancing from Treubh Dannsa, weapon displays, an exhibition about Wallace and Bruce and a chance to see a reconstruction of King Robert’s throne.

There will be a medieval market on the High Street from noon, children’s crafts activities at the Howgate, and Trinity’s cafe will be open from 11am.

The church is also the destination for the commemorative march from Callendar Park (the gathering there is at 12.15pm), which as ever is to be led by a procession of fully-accoutred Scottish knights bearing the royal and national colours of Scotland.

Local heritage group the Society of John de Graeme have worked hard to bring an extra dimension to a day which focuses on the town’s role in one of the epic tragedies of the Wars of Independence.

A Scottish army led by Sir William Wallace was massacred just outside Falkirk by the invading forces of Edward Plantagenet, ending one phase of a struggle finally won by King Robert I.

The group is named after the “local” knight of the same name, who was Wallace’s right hand man - and whose grave is in the grounds of the church.

The commemoration events are on Saturday, July 20, and run from 11am to 5pm.