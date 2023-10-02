Treats and bargains to be had as Falkirk Producers Market returns for October
The monthly market, organised by Falkirk Delivers, gives customers the chance to purchase goods from some great local enterprises with stalls in the heart of the town. It runs from 10am to 4pm on Falkirk High Street on the first Saturday of each month.
Those traders who will be on the High Street this Saturday, October 7, include Akingly Creative, Splendidly Scottish, Pots, Alternative Solutions, Daft Bat, Mack Chilli, Arbroath Fisheries, Bertos Brownies, Well Now Health & Wellbeing, Boho Knots, The Tiffin, Moment in Frame, Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food, The Plant Stall, Falkirk Flames, Cedar Cottage Country Foods, Jaspy Enterprises, Purdies Craftworks, Nini’s Pastries, Wee Soap Shed, Racks 4 Reptiles, Unity Paws, The Dough Cartel and Specialist Craft Spirits.
For October’s event, the charity Dates & Mates will also have a stall.
To keep up to date with happenings at the Falkirk Producers Market visit the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.