Tough Mudder Scotland comes to Hopetoun Estate in June
Taking place on Saturday, June 7, this year’s event will debut at its brand new home, Hopetoun Estate.
It will offer a breathtaking yet brutal course featuring deep mud trenches, woodland trails, and epic water obstacles along the shores of the Firth of Forth.
The toughest choice is which course to choose!
The 5K has 12+ obstacles and while it’s shorter it’s not any easier to conquer, with the organisers promising that it “packs a serious punch”.
Those taking on the 15K will face 20+ obstacles and is billed as the “ultimate challenge for Mudders ready to go the distance”. Expect lung-busting climbs, mud-soaked trenches, and brutal obstacles that will push every muscle to its max.
Visit https://toughmudder.co.uk/events/scotland/ for more details or to register.