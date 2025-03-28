Tough Mudder Scotland comes to Hopetoun Estate in June

By Julie Currie
Published 28th Mar 2025, 08:30 BST
Tough Mudder Scotland is back, and this time it's tougher, muddier and more relentless than ever.

Taking place on Saturday, June 7, this year’s event will debut at its brand new home, Hopetoun Estate.

It will offer a breathtaking yet brutal course featuring deep mud trenches, woodland trails, and epic water obstacles along the shores of the Firth of Forth.

The toughest choice is which course to choose!

Tough Mudder Scotland will take place at Hopetoun on Saturday, June 7.

The 5K has 12+ obstacles and while it’s shorter it’s not any easier to conquer, with the organisers promising that it “packs a serious punch”.

Those taking on the 15K will face 20+ obstacles and is billed as the “ultimate challenge for Mudders ready to go the distance”. Expect lung-busting climbs, mud-soaked trenches, and brutal obstacles that will push every muscle to its max.

Visit https://toughmudder.co.uk/events/scotland/ for more details or to register.

