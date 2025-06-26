Toast Thomas’s 80th birthday in Bo’ness

By Julie Currie
Published 26th Jun 2025, 20:32 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 20:36 BST

Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favourite No 1 blue engine, is returning to Bo’ness next month.

In the 80th year of Thomas & Friends, A Day Out With Thomas: The Party Tour will be stopping at Bo'ness & Kinneil Railway on July 12 and 13.

The engine will also be visiting the town on August 30 and 31.

Day Out With Thomas is a fun-filled family event that takes place at Heritage Railways across the world.

Thomas will return to the town on July 12 and 13 and August 30 and 31.
Thomas will return to the town on July 12 and 13 and August 30 and 31.

Each ticket includes a train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine, a real steam engine, as well as, access to a full day of activities for all to enjoy.

Activities include live entertainment with Sodor Station Sweepers Rusty and Dusty, a chance to say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, garden games, Thomas and Friends character hunt, giveaways for every child and much more.

Thomas and Friends is celebrating eight decades of entertaining children and families with its timeless railway adventures.

Since its debut in 1945, the beloved franchise continues to captivate young fans with new and exciting adventures.

Special birthday celebrations on tour will feature family-friendly activities, including a Birthday Wall and balloon modelling, while fans can even take commemorative photos with a festive Thomas adorned in confetti.

Ticket prices are £19 for children aged two and up and £23 for adults (booking fees apply). Advanced ticket bookings are recommended at www.dayoutwiththomas.co.uk.

