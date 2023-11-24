Three choirs unite in Linlithgow to raise funds for charity
Three choirs will join forces on December 1 for a carol concert in aid of Linlithgow and District Community Day Care Centre.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Linlithgow Ladies Choir, Linlithgow Rugby Football Club Male Voice Choir and Springfield Primary school children are coming together at St Ninian’s-Craigmailen Church at 7.30pm next Friday.
The event has been held annually since 2010 and is a regular feature of the town’s Christmas celebrations.
Rosina Johnstone, who is helping organise the event, said: “Bringing together the choirs to raise funds is classic Linlithgow. We’re living up to the town’s motto – Kind to strangers.”
Entry £5, under 16s free, with tickets from The Lily Pond or on the door.