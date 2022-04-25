Thomas the Tank Engine to visit Bo'ness

The storybook character will be involved in events at Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway on June 11 and 12, then again on July 23 and 24.

Day Out with Thomas is a fun-filled event for families and friends hosted by “one of the biggest friends of all”, Thomas the Tank Engine.

Every ticket includes a train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine steam engine, as well as access to lots of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

At Day Out With Thomas families are encouraged to ride, play and stay all day, so there will be plenty to do.

Each ticket includes a 45 minute return train ride pulled by Thomas, a chance to say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, live entertainment throughout the day including sing-a-longs with Sodor station sweepers, Rusty and Dusty, as well as arts and crafts for the children and the Imagination Station to play with your favourite Thomas and Friends toys and books.

There will also be an opportunity to see the Museum of Scottish Railways and the engineering workshop viewing gallery, while each child receives keepsake Passport to Adventure to track their journey at the event and there will be plenty of photo opportunities throughout the event, including with Thomas himself.

Tickets are available for Day Out With Thomas here.

Capacity is limited, and advanced tickets are recommended.