Things to do in Falkirk: Ten of the best things to do in the Falkirk area this week

Get into the festive spirit by getting hands on using recycled pallet wood to build your very own Christmas tree. You can join in the fun at Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre in Grangemouth on Monday, December 6 from 10am till 1pm. Book your tickets at www.allevents.in/falkirk/build-your-own-christmas-tree ​​​​. https://allevents.in/falkirk/build-your-own-christmas-tree/1000016772478835

Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling is running a Christmas spectacular until December 23. It will be filled with animal magic, a German-style Christmas market, Scotland’s biggest Christmas tree, a twinkly fairy garden, festive fairground rides… and, of course, dinosaur illuminations. More at www.blairdrummond.com

Dust off those elf costumes and take part in the annual Elf Family Fun Run at Maggie’s Forth Valley. Taking place on Sunday, December 5 from 11am, it's a 1.5 mile circular route through Larbert Woods - you can walk or run - it's up to you. Get your Elf on and join in the fun whilst supporting your local Maggie's centre. There will be a special visitor on the day, as well as hot chocolate and music for a morning of festive fun. It's free to register we only ask you raise a minimum sponsorship target of £100. For details email [email protected] or call 01324 868078.

Emma McAleaney, 7, and Harry McAleaney, 9, meet Santa Claus.

Santa has arrived in Falkirk’s Howgate Centre and two of the first to meet him were Emma, 7, and Harry, 9, McAleaney. Pop in to see him on Saturdays from 11am to 4pm and on Sunday from noon to 4pm. His grotto will also be open from 11am to 4pm on Thursday, December 23. There is also a fun snow globe which is free to visit and take your own photographs with family and little ones inside. For further details of events in the shopping centre visit their Facebook page.

Scottish Canals will host a Christmas Evening at the Falkirk Wheel on Saturday and Sunday, December 4 and 5.Taking place from 5pm-6pm each night you can sip mulled wine or hot chocolate while enjoying the light projections and festive music.Email [email protected] to book tickets which start at £7.50.

The Salvation Army will be holding a carol concert in Bo’ness Town Hall. Compered by Walter Williamson, the free event in the Stewart Avenue venue takes place from 7pm on Wednesday, December 8. Featured performers include vocalist Catherine Wyles, Salvation Army Kids Club and the Unison Kinneil Brass Band.

Maggie's Forth Valley Elf Family Fun Run takes place on Sunday

Returning this festive season is the popular Festival of Christmas Trees at St Michael’s Parish Church in Linlithgow. Opening times are: Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, 10am-7pm. Sunday, December 5, 10am to 7pm. This is a ticketed event. Reserve your tickets by emailing: [email protected]

Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra are tuning up for a festive extravaganza which will be shown at the Falkirk Central Retail Park Cineworld on Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5. Christmas with Andre sees the maestro invite fans to his newly created Winter Palace in his hometown of Maastricht.

Winning images from the British Wildlife Photography Awards are currently on display at Callendar House. The free exhibition is on show in both galleries and runs until January 16, 2022. Callendar House is open 10am-5pm daily excluding Tuesdays. The exhibition runs until January.

Festival of Christmas Trees takes place in St Michael’s Parish Church, Linlithgow

A two-day Christmas Market takes place in Bonnybridge Community Centre this weekend. The event on Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5 is being organised by the Bonnybridge Gala Committee. Plans for the weekend of festivities include fairground rides, market stalls, a raffle and Santa’s grotto.

If you are holding and event and would like it to be considered for publication in this section send to [email protected]

