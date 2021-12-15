Things to do in Falkirk: here's ten of the best things to do across this district this week

The winner of RuPaul's Drag Race series two, Glasgow’s Lawrence Chaney is hitting the road for her first ever one woman show 'Purple Reign' this month. And she’ll be appearing at Temple in Burnbank Road tonight (Thursday) from 7pm-10.30pm. The show is for 14 years-plus but 14-17 year olds must be accompanied by an adult.

Looking for help to wrap Christmas presents? Well why not go along to the Christmas Coffee Afternoon at Camelon Community Hub in Abercrombie Street on Monday, December 20 from 3.30pm-6.30pm. They will also be offering a present wrapping service. All money raised goes to dementia charity.

What better way to get into the festive spirit than by enjoying a trip to the Hippodrome to catch a Christmas classic. The Bo’ness venue will be showing It’s a Wonderful Life daily from this Friday to Sunday, as well as on December 22, 23 and 24. Elf will also be screened this week. Visit www.hippodromecinema.co.uk.

A Christmas Miracle is family friendly.

Falkirk Bairn and West End performer Kieran Brown will return to Falkirk for the sixth year bringing festive fun to Grangemouth Town Hall this Sunday, December 19 and joined by a selection of West End chums who have all played leading roles in London and Broadway. Youngsters from Stenhouse School Of Dance, Broadway School of Performing Arts, and Shakespeares Kids will be presenting songs from festive film Nativity! As well as a magical concert full of Christmas and musical theatre classics, the evening will raise money for The Scott Martin Foundation. Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk/wecinfalkirk.

There’s a chance to hear tales of Christmas past through the eyes of the tiniest inhabitant of the Georgian kitchen at Callendar House this weekend. Learn about Christmas through the ages and enjoy some tasty treats. Sessions run throughout the day from 11am to 3.30pm on Saturday and Sunday. Visit bit.ly/3Dl9CMx to book.

Meet Santa as he arrives by boat at a free family event hosted by Go Forth and Clyde. The big man will arrive at noon before visitors can enjoy an afternoon of fun at Camelon’s Lock 16 on Sunday, December 19. Visit the elf station, get photos in the snowglobe and have your face painted. Book tickets at https://bit.ly/3d1ADJW

Catch Home Alone at the Drive-in

Run, jog or walk a 3km, 5km or 10km route around The Helix Park on Sunday, December 19. Yes, you will be in hot pursuit of a turkey (or someone dressed as a turkey)! All ages and abilities are welcome. To find out more and to register visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on/chase-the-turkey-2021

Bo’ness and Carriden Band are back with their Christmas concert. The event takes place in Bridgeness Miners Welfare, Bo’ness on Sunday, December 19, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £5, are available on the door. Guests can expect to hear a variety of tunes for the season which will get them in the festive spirit.

Some favourite festive films will be shown on the big screen at The Falkirk Stadium from Friday to Sunday for this charity drive-in movie event. Among the films being shown are Elf, Home Alone, A Muppet Christmas Carol. The event is in aid of the Catherine McEwan Foundation. To find out more visit www.catherinemcewanfoundation.org

Lawrence Chaney

Head on a Christmas quest with A Christmas Miracle at Rough Castle. Follow the 1.4km light trail through the community woodland near the Falkirk Wheel on a journey to find Santa who is the only one who can help you get home in time for Christmas. Find magical surprises on your quest, including Santa’s reindeer, a polar ice light tunnel and a wishing tree. Runs until December 24. Tickets are available from www.roughcastleexperiences.co.uk

