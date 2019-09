The council has launched a new website to flag up the events, facilities and attractions to be found in and around the Kelpies.

The site offers at an at a glance guide to Falkirk’s most conspicuous visitor draw, along with details of local paths and cycle tracks, kids’ facilities, the visitor centre and more.

You can access it at https://www.thehelix.co.uk/?fbclid=IwAR0TRpqBK5HZnex4OoF65I2sfG8l069zo2lQg9uXNmbcG6QI0tuMeuFPyjU