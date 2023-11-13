The Barony Players will return to the stage later this month with a new version of a classic suspense piece.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde will be performed from Monday, November 20, to Saturday, November 25, at 7.30pm in the Barony Theatre in Bo’ness.

Doctor Henry Jekyll is a good man. Successful within his field and respected by his peers, he’s close to a neurological discovery that will change the face of medical science forever.

However, his methods are less than ethical, and when a close friend and colleague threatens to expose and destroy his work, Jekyll is forced to experiment on himself, whereupon something goes very wrong…or very right.

Join the Players in the myth and mystery of 19th Century London.

Director Sandy Queenan said: “I think the Blackened Theatre production came up on my Facebook feed and I watched the trailer.

“I didn’t think for a minute we would be able to get it as an amateur run as it had just finished professionally.

“However, here we are with less than two weeks to go. Nick Lane has furnished us with lots of details about the show and how it should sound and look.”

Join the Barony Players in the myth and mystery of 19th century London’s fog-bound streets where love, betrayal and murder lurk at every chilling twist and turn. Gripping, stylish and thought-provoking, this is unmissable theatre. Go on. Treat your dark side!