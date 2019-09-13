The 7 venues in the Falkirk area you can visit on Doors Open Day this weekend
It is 30 years since the first Doors Open Days were held in Scotland as part of the European City of Culture celebrations.
Falkirk Community Trust co-ordinates the programme across the district and these are the buildings and venues which will be open to visitors this weekend. More information HERE
1. Callendar House Archives
In the west wing of Callendar House lies the Searchroom for Falkirk Archives, containing collections relating to the Falkirk area and its people. There will also be access to archives of sound and film recordings. Sep 14 12-4 pm.
There will be an opportunity to inspect the two prison cells as well as an exhibition on the history of the Steeple. Access is to the first and second floors of the building only. Sep 14 10am-4.30pm. Sep 15 12.30-4.30pm.
Built for James Hamilton the 2nd Earl of Arran, it houses the best 16th and 17th century murals in Scotland. The grounds are also the setting for events connected with Roman Week and there is a 12th century church. Sep 14 12-4pm.
The garden was designed to enrich the senses of touch and smell. You can say hello to the famous Tin Man, while the fountain has recently been remodelled and some new musical instruments installed. Sep 14 11am-1pm.