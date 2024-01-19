Linlithgow Academy sixth year pupils Orla Mayling (16) and Maisie Pandian (17) are not shy of hard work.

And it’s just as well, as the girls are planning to spend their gap year helping young students across the globe.

As explained in our Christmas week feature, Orla will be travelling to Honduras in August to spend a year there teaching English to Spanish-speaking young pupils.

Maisie will be travelling to Ghana, also in August, to spend a year helping primary or secondary pupils with their lessons.

Orla Mayling, Davie Paterson and Maisie Pandian are looking forward to the quiz and games night on Friday, January 26.

Both girls will be placed with a host family or share a room with a fellow gap year student from Project Trust.

However, to achieve their dream Orla and Maisie have been tasked with raising £7450 each to cover the costs of their placement.

While fundraising has been going well, with both girls amassing more than £2000 towards their target individually, as well as several hundred pounds jointly, they still have a way to go.

And their first big fundraiser to achieve that goal in 2024 will be staged in Linlithgow Rose Social Club on Friday, January 26.

They’ve enlisted the help of well-kent Black Bitch and quiz master Davie “Deep Sea” Paterson to ensure the quiz and games night proves a huge success.

Orla said: “We thought about doing it ourselves but there’s a lot to organise so we decided it might be better to get someone who's done quizzes before.

“A lot of people know Davie and his quizzes are always really well attended so we decided to approach him. He was more than happy to help and he’s been brilliant, coming up with ideas to help us.

“There will also be a prize raffle on the night and we’re very grateful to all the local businesses who have donated prizes for that.”

Ticket sales are going really well with just three or four team spaces left to reach the 150 capacity.

Entry is £30 for teams of up to six and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.ie/e/orla-maisies-quiz-night-tickets-743761078407.

Maisie added: “We’re delighted by the support we’ve received and can’t thank everyone enough. We’ve only got a few places left to fill now!”