Summer Fayre to raise funds for Grangemouth Children's Day
A fundraiser for Grangemouth Children’s Day is taking place this weekend.
A Summer Fayre is being held at Kersiebank Community Centre from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, June 1, with all proceeds going to the town’s gala day. A whole host of activities will be on offer for the whole family to enjoy including music, garden games, craft stalls, tombola, home baking, pizza and ice cream.
The event will raise money to help the children’s day committee cover the costs of this year’s community event, which will take place on Saturday, June 22.
