Summer events planned for Falkirk Science Festival

The Helix is one of the outdoor spaces hosting activities for the Falkirk Science Festival this summer. Pic: Michael Gillen.

A combination of online workshops and in-person events at the districts outdoor spaces are planned this July now coronavirus restrictions are easing.

Events run from Saturday, July 24 to Saturday, July 31 and all are free.

Among the activities and workshops planned are pond dipping, mini beasts, rocket making, baking and some magic maths.

The outdoor venues for the in-person workshops include The Helix, Callendar Park and Muiravonside.

Falkirk Science Festival is being organised in conjunction with Falkirk Community Trust and all of the activities will be completed with Covid-19 safety measures in place.

Booking is necessary, with all children attending requiring a ticket. Accompanying adults do not require a ticket.

For more information about Falkirk Science Festival, including full details of all the workshops and ages they are recommended for, click here

