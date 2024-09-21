Stunt bike display team set to return to High Street with Falkirk Producers Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The world-famous 3SIXTY bicycle display team will be returning to Falkirk High Street next month.

The day of jaw-dropping excitement on Saturday, October 5, will see free family entertainment in the town centre as well as the chance for people to support local businesses at the monthly Falkirk Producers Market.

World record breaking stunt team 3SIXTY have performed at high profile events across the UK, Europe and the UAE, leaving audiences stunned by their daring tricks and bike stunts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, after wowing local crowds on multiple occasions, they’re coming back to Falkirk once again.

The 3SIXTY stunt display team are coming to Falkirk High Street in October. (Pic: Scott Louden)

The free displays will take place at the Trinity Church seating area on the High Street at 11am, 1pm and 3pm on the day.

Alongside the bike shows, families can also enjoy free face painting, adding to the fun atmosphere in the town centre.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Delivers, who have organised the event in partnership with Falkirk Council’s Active Travel Team, said: “It’s the perfect opportunity to bring the whole family, explore the fantastic range of local produce and artisan crafts at the Producers Market, and make a day of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The monthly producers market will run in the High Street from 10am to 4pm with a wide range of stalls offering a selection of local produce and crafts.

For more information, visit the Falkirk Producers Market Facebook page or contact [email protected]