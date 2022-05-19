Storytelling walk for children at Kinneil Estate, Bo'ness

The Friends of Kinneil are currently running their summer programme of weekly walking tours, and this Saturday the free outdoor tour has a special appeal to children and families.

A story-telling walk, led by volunteer guides, will start at 2pm and is the perfect chance to hear all the stories of Kinneil.

The tour, for Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022, will last around an hour and will feature the stories and heritage of Kinneil House and Estate.

This week's guided walking tour around Kinneil is all about the stories if the house and estate.

There’s no need to book, just turn up and meet outside Kinneil Museum.