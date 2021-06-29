Stirling Castle museum dedicated to revered Scottish regiment to reopen following £4m revamp

The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum at Stirling Castle, which closed in September 2018 for the large-scale renovation, will welcome back visitors as of tomorrow (Wednesday).

One of the most intriguing artefacts it will display is a bible which saved the life of Private Robert Wren, with the damage still clearly visible.

Elsewhere in the museum, the wallet, notebook and photographs which prevented a bullet from killing Private James Beveridge are also on display.

A museum at Stirling Castle dedicated to The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders is reopening its doors following a £4 million refurbishment. Contributed.

Stirling Castle served as the Argyll’s depot from 1873 to 1964.

Containing more than 5000 objects, a new floor had to be created so the museum could expand the items on show.

Further alterations include opening up the original vaults on the ground floor, improving access and developing conservation standard display cases to maintain the historic items.

The museum operates through a partnership agreement with Historic Environment Scotland, which supported the renovation, as did donors including the National Heritage Lottery Fund.

Richard Hickson, the museum’s chief executive officer, said: “We approach an incredibly important achievement as we prepare to reopen our doors after almost three years of hard work.

“Setting itself against the broader history of Scotland, our museum tells a fascinating story covering significant periods in Scottish history.

“From the Highland clearances and the industrialisation of west-central Scotland to shipbuilding and engineering on the Clydeside, we have brought to life the activities of the regiment’s soldiers and their families, both in Scotland and across the globe.”

Alex Paterson, Historic Environment Scotland chief executive, said: “We are pleased to see the museum ready to reopen its doors after what has been a sizeable endeavour to reimagine and retell the story of The Argylls.

“The Argylls are a key part of the fabric and story of the castle, which spans many hundreds of years, and we are delighted to have been able to support this work both through grant funding and the contribution of expert staff across the organisation to whom I’d like to express my thanks.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.