Still time to get into the Hallowe'en spirit with local events

There are some spooky Hallowe'en events happening across the district in the coming days.

With Hallowe’en on Friday there are still plenty of opportunities locally to get into the seasonal spirit.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although some have already held their spooktacular events, there’s still some more spooky goings on for the family to enjoy in the coming days.

On Thursday, October 30, a brand new Hallowe’en event is taking place in Polmont. People are invited to come along and help Light Up the Pumpkin Patch in the village’s Lower Precinct with their pumpkin masterpieces (carved at home) to join the pumpkin parade of light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those attending are reminded to add an electric candle into their creation for the event, which has been organised by community group Polmont Together.

Dressing up for the occasion is encouraged and there will be Hallowe’en fun to enjoy including terrifying tunes, spooky treats and popcorn and dookin’ for apples.

The event at the Lower Precinct, next to the Claremont, runs from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something that will give you a fright, then why not join a ghost walk in Falkirk town centre on Saturday, November 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s an opportunity to find out more about the area’s chilling local legends and hear some spine-tingling tales of Falkirk’s past.

The guided ghost walks have been organised by local youth theatre group Project Theatre in association with Jamie O’Rourke Arts.

There will be two walks taking place on the night – one at 6pm and another at 7.30pm. Suitable for ages seven and over.

Tickets should be bought in advance.

The starting point will be at the Falkirk Delivers office below the Steeple on the High Street before heading off to discover the haunted history come to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also some spooky goings on at Callendar House this coming weekend.

Historical Hallowe’en potions classes, led by traditional Scottish seasonal storyteller and herbalist Amanda Edmiston are taking place on Saturday, November 1.

In the Georgian kitchen listen to a scintillating story about how Halloween came to be in Scotland, followed by trying your hand at potion making. There’s also the chance to carve a neepy heid lantern and take part in a spine tingling Hallowe’en trick. Tickets, priced £12 per child (accompanying adults are free), are available from the Falkirk Leisure and Culture website.

And that’s not all the spooky goings on at the historic house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archivist Carly Manson has been looking through some of the many historical documents where she has discovered some spooky stories – tales of ghostly apparitions, tragic deaths, graveyard secrets, and curious local customs.

She’s hosting three sessions where members of the public have a rare chance to get up close to original historical documents, photographs, and curiosities from the Falkirk Archives.

They take place at 2pm today (Thursday) and 11am and 12.45pm on Saturday, November 1.

Tickets, priced £5 or £3.50 for concessions, must be booked in advance.