Step back in time at Denny park with The Big Dig

Re-enactments are just one of the activities taking place at the community activity hub.

A community activity hub, featuring activities for the whole family, will be running in the town’s Herbertshire Castle Park – known locally as Gala Park – on Saturday, September 11 from 10am to 4pm.

Everyone is invited to come along and delve into the area’s history as part of The Big Dig festival which is running across Falkirk district in September.

Among the many different activities happening on the day will be excavations, workshops from Archaeology Scotland, games, heritage tents, re-enactments, a medieval village.

The family-friendly event at Herbertshire Castle Park is a great way to find out more about local history. Pic: Archaeology Scotland

There’s also a chance for members of the public to take a stroll round to Milton Row where Geoff Bailey, the region’s keeper of archaeology and local history, is working alongside a group of experienced and volunteer diggers on an archaeological dig searching for Victoria-era nobs’ cottages or ‘but and ben’ houses.

The dig has been running all week and this is a chance for people to see what has been found.

Organisers, Great Place Falkirk, hope locals will come along and learn more about the history that’s beneath our feet.

Similar activity hub events are planned to take place in different parts of the district in the coming weeks. The team will be in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park on Saturday, September and at Kinneil Park in Bo’ness on Saturday, September 25.

For the Bo’ness event, the Antonine Guard will also be present as it coincides with the end of The Big Roman Week activities.

